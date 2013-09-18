UPDATE 3-Samsung tips best quarterly profit in over 3 yrs as chips soar
* Co forecasts Q1 profit of $8.8 bln, vs $8.3 bln analysts f'casts
TOKYO, Sept 18 Japan's Sharp Corp said on Wednesday it will raise as much as 166.5 billion yen ($1.68 billion) through a public offering and third party placements as the struggling TV maker aims to bolster its finances.
The company said it will raise 17.5 billion yen through third party placements to partner firms Lixil Group, Makita Corp and Denso Corp.
The Osaka-based company, which supplies display panels to Apple Inc, received a $4.6 billion rescue from banks last year and has since received investments from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Qualcomm Inc. ($1 = 99.3450 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
(Adds detail, comment; updates prices) By Jim Regan (Australia) and Melanie Burton SYDNEY, April 7 London copper prices firmed on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Geopolitical concerns related to Syria will dominate markets over the next few days, with gold likely to climb and base metals easing if tension escalates, said analyst Daniel Morgan of UBS in Sydney. "If there is a de-escalation,
April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BRITIAN/EU CLEARING: The European Commission will reflect carefully on the location of euro-denominated derivatives clearing, a business mostly done in London now and that will be outside the EU when Britain leaves the bloc, the EU executive's vice president said on Thursday. * BANK/EU REGULATION: The European Central Bank has propose