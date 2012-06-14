TOKYO, June 15 Osaka Gas Co, Mitsubishi
Corp and Sharp Corp are teaming up to build
and operate solar plants in Canada with a combined generating
capacity of 100 megawatts, the Nikkei newspaper said Friday.
They will set up a company that will invest roughly 35
billion yen ($442 million) to build nine photovoltaic plants in
eastern Ontario province with a generating capacity of more than
10 megawatts each, the Nikkei said.
The trio will soon establish the company in Canada with
capitalisation of nearly 10 billion yen. Osaka Gas and
Mitsubishi will each take 45 percent stakes, with Sharp
acquiring 10 percent, the Nikkei said.
Three of the plants are scheduled to begin operating by the
end of this year, with the remainder expected to come online by
the end of 2013, the Nikkei said.
($1 = 79.2650 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Michael Watson)