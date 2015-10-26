TOKYO Oct 26 Japan's Sharp Corp warned
of a six-month operating loss due to increased pricing pressure
for its smartphone display business.
The company forecast an operating loss of 26 billion yen
($215 million) compared with its previous forecast for a profit
of 10 billion yen. It is due to report first-half results on
Friday.
It also slashed its full-year operating profit forecast to
10 billion yen from 80 billion yen.
Once among the top display suppliers to Apple Inc,
Sharp has been overtaken by the likes of LG Display.
Critics say it also over-invested in manufacturing capacity in
the past decade.
($1 = 120.9500 yen)
