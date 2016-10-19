TOKYO Oct 19 Japan's Sharp Corp
expects to post an operating profit of about 40 billion yen
($385 million) this fiscal year helped by cost cuts and a
withdrawal from its loss-making North American TV business, the
Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday.
That would mark the first return to the black at the
operating level in three years for Sharp, which is rebuilding
under new owner Foxconn. The Taiwanese company, formally known
as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, took a two-thirds
stake in Sharp in August.
Shares in Sharp jumped 6.4 percent in early trade on the
report, outperforming the benchmark Nikkei average,
which was flat. Sharp said it could not immediately comment on
the report.
Sharp has not provided financial forecasts for the current
business year ending in March 2017. At the net level, Sharp
expects to slash the loss to about 40 billion yen from 256
billion yen in fiscal 2015, the Nikkei said.
The paper added that Sharp provided the internal guidance to
its main lenders in a bid to secure continued support for its
restructuring efforts.
($1 = 103.8200 yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)