TOKYO, June 4 Japan's struggling electronics maker Sharp Corp is set to post a net loss of 180 billion yen ($1.45 billion) in the current year through next March, Kyodo News reported on Thursday, without citing sources.

Sharp last month secured a $1.9 billion bailout, its second major bank-led rescue in three years, and reported a net loss of 222 billion yen in the last fiscal year, its third net loss in four years. ($1 = 124.0100 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Miral Fahmy)