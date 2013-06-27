TOKYO, June 27 Japan's Sharp Corp said on Thursday it will form a liquid crystal display panel business alliance with China Electronics Corporation to manufacture panels for televisions, notebook PCs and tablets.

Sharp, a struggling Japanese panel maker which was rescued by its banks last October, said it will hold an eight percent stake in the LCD joint venture while its Chinese partner will hold the remaining 92 percent stake.

The two companies will invest 17.5 billion yuan ($2.9 billion) into setting up the company, Sharp said.