March 25 Struggling Japanese electronics maker
Sharp Corp may reduce pay for its managers and other
workers in fiscal 2015 to lower costs, the Nikkei reported on
Thursday.
Sharp, which has about 4,000 managers across its domestic
group companies, may cut pay by 5 percent for managerial staff
and by about 2 percent for others, the financial daily said.
The troubled electronics giant expects to save more than 10
billion yen ($83.7 million) a year through measures to reduce
labor costs, the Japanese daily said.
The company had originally considered trimming wages by 1.5
percent but is now opting for a larger cut in light of further
earnings deterioration in the January-March quarter, Nikkei
said.
Sharp expects to post a net loss of well over 100 billion
yen for its year ending March 2015, the paper said.
The company intends to cut 12 percent of its workforce in a
global restructuring expected to cost more than $1.7 billion, a
person familiar with the plan told Reuters last week.
Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, also known
as Foxconn, is considering joining efforts to help rescue Sharp,
whose recovery efforts have been derailed due to
weaker-than-expected smartphone demand in China and aggressive
competition from rival Japan Display.
($1 = 119.41 yen)
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)