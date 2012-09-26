TOKYO, Sept 27 Japan's Sharp Corp may
pull its solar panel business out of Europe and the United
States and as the cash-strapped company looks for ways to
withdraw from money-losing businesses and cut costs, two sources
told Reuters.
The proposal to shrink the solar panel business is part of a
business contingency plan the maker of Aquos televisions has
submitted to banks in a bid to secure loans it needs to stay in
business, the sources said on condition they were not
identified.
Sharp, which operates a factory in the United States and
another in the UK that assemble solar panel modules, is also
planning to consolidate production at several sites in Japan
into one site, the sources said.
Sharp is expected to win approval from its banks as early as
Thursday to secure as much as 210 billion yen ($2.7 billion) in
fresh loans, a source at one of its main lenders said earlier
this week.