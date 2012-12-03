TOKYO Dec 4 Japanese struggling display panel
maker Sharp Corp and U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc
have agreed to jointly develop next-generation
displays, two sources familiar with matter said on Monday.
The two are in talks for Qualcomm to invest as much as 10
billion yen ($121.5 million) in debt-laden Sharp, the sources
said.
Sharp declined to comment.
The Nikkei business daily earlier reported that Sharp would
receive by the end of this year 5 billion yen from Qualcomm
through a private placement of new shares, followed by an
additional 5 billion yen at a later date.