TOKYO, March 18 Sharp Corp said it will
miss a March 29 deadline to receive the second half of a $120
million investment from Qualcomm Inc after it failed
to complete a plan to begin fabricating power-saving screens the
two companies are jointly developing.
Qualcomm, which paid half the $120 million in December, set
conditions for the remainder that included having completed the
specifications for the smartphone and tablet PC screens and
preparations for their production.
San Diego-based chip maker Qualcomm also said Sharp would
have to make an operating profit in the second half of its
business year and have at least 100 billion yen ($1.05 billion)
of net assets.
"The financial targets are not the reason for the delay,"
Sharp spokeswoman Miyuki Nakayama said.
Sharp and Qualcomm will now fall back to a June 30 deadline
for the Japanese company to meet conditions for the second
payment, she added.
The two companies said in December that Qualcomm, through
its Pixtronix subsidiary, would work with Sharp to develop new
power-saving screens based on Sharp's IGZO technology.
Missing the second deadline would add pressure on
cash-strapped Sharp as it looks for money to repay a $2.1
billion convertible bond in September. Japan's leading LCD panel
maker has also failed to renegotiate an agreement for Taiwan's
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co to buy a 9.9 percent
stake, with a March 26 deadline expected to pass with no revised
agreement in place.
Samsung Electronics Co this month agreed to
invest $110 million in Sharp, which supplies screens for Apple
Inc's iPhone5 and iPad, in return for a 3 percent stake
and a promise from Sharp to bolster panel supplies to the Korean
company.
To meet its financial obligations sources at Sharp and its
banks, as well as analysts, have told Reuters they expect the
Osaka-based company will resort to equity financing to make up
any shortfall after it adds up available cashflow and gains from
asset and stake sales.
Sharp is in talks to sell its Chinese TV assembly plant to
Lenovo Group Ltd and its Mexican TV factory to Hon
Hai. Sharp, however, is limited in its ability to sell assets
because last year it had to mortgage most of its domestic plants
and offices to secure a $3.8 billion bank bailout,
A junk rating from credit agencies has also made raising
money in the credit markets expensive.