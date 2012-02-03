Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
TOKYO Feb 3 Standard & Poor`s said on Friday it has downgraded Sharp Corp's credit rating by one notch to BBB plus (BBB+), after the electronics firm this week forecast a record 290 billion yen net loss for the fiscal year to March.
The ratings agency put Sharp's outlook at negative, meaning there is a possibility of a further downgrade in the future. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LONDON, June 11 British foreign minister Boris Johnson has urged Conservative Party lawmakers to give Prime Minister Theresa May their full support in a group text message, ITV reported on Sunday.