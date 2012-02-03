TOKYO Feb 3 Standard & Poor`s said on Friday it has downgraded Sharp Corp's credit rating by one notch to BBB plus (BBB+), after the electronics firm this week forecast a record 290 billion yen net loss for the fiscal year to March.

The ratings agency put Sharp's outlook at negative, meaning there is a possibility of a further downgrade in the future. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)