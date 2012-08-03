SYDNEY Aug 3 Moody's Investors Service on
Friday downgraded its short-term ratings on Sharp Corporation
to Prime-3 from Prime-2, and warned it could cut again
given worries about the Japanese group's debt load.
The agency said the downgrade reflected its increasing
concern that the company's weak operating performance and
additional restructuring costs will continue to pressure its
cash flow downwards, increasing its dependence on external
sources for liquidity.
Moody's said its review would focus on Sharp's ability to
reduce short-term debt in a timely manner, progress on the
equity injection from Hon Hai, refinancing plans with major
banks, and alternate liquidity for CP programs.
Sharp's shares plummeted on Friday as investor doubts grew
about whether Japan's last major maker of television panels,
which is struggling with losses that are bleeding it of cash,
will survive the sunset of country's TV industry.