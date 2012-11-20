TOKYO Nov 20 Struggling Japanese TV maker Sharp Corp said on Tuesday about 3,000 of its workers volunteered for early redundancy, far more than the 2,000 it aims to lay off in a bid to trim costs amid mounting losses.

Sharp said it will book a special loss of 25.3 billion yen ($312 million) for the October-December quarter to cover costs for the layoffs. ($1 = 81.1350 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Michael Watson)