TOKYO Feb 4 Sharp Corp's CEO Kozo
Takahashi said the company was focusing on talks with Taiwan's
Hon Hai Precision Industry and that the two companies
had built up trust in the three years of jointly operating a
plant in Japan.
Sharp earlier decided to give Hon Hai, also known as
Foxconn, preferred negotiating rights in takeover talks,
choosing its more generous offer over a rescue plan from a
Japanese state-backed fund, sources with knowledge of the
decision said.
But Takahashi denied Hon Hai had been given preferred
negotiating rights, characterising the decision as one of
putting more resources on Hon Hai's offer.
Foxconn's CEO Terry Gou owns a 37.6 percent stake in Sharp's
most advanced LCD plant in Sakai, near Osaka, and is credited
with the plant's turnaround.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing
by Edwina Gibbs)