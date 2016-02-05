OSAKA, Japan Feb 5 Foxconn should be able to
reach a deal to acquire Sharp Corp over the next two to
three weeks, after the two firms reached a consensus on most
points at a meeting on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Terry Gou
said.
Foxconn, known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
, has officially been given preferred negotiating
rights, he told reporters.
The Taiwanese firm has offered to invest around 659 billion
yen ($5.6 billion) in Sharp, sources familiar with the matter
have said - a deal which would make it the biggest acquisition
by a foreign company in Japan's insulated technology sector.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki in Osaka and J.R. Wu in Taipei;
Writing by Edwina Gibbs; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)