TAIPEI/TOKYO Feb 25 Taiwan's Foxconn has put
its takeover of Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp
on hold after becoming aware of previously undisclosed
liabilities, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Thursday.
Loss-making Sharp said earlier in the day that it had agreed
to be bought by Foxconn, a contract manufacturing firm, in what
would be the biggest takeover by a foreign company in Japan's
insular technology sector.
But Foxconn said hours later, in a separate statement, that
it would not sign until it had clarified terms in a "new key
document" from Sharp. It did not elaborate.
One of the sources, reading from details sent by Sharp to
Foxconn, said the Japanese group had contingent liabilities that
amount to "hundreds of billions of yen". That matter would have
to be resolved before a deal can be finalised, said the source,
who spoke on the condition of anonymity as the talks are
confidential.
The source did not elaborate on the nature of the
liabilities or the exact amount. Reuters has not seen a copy of
the letter.
A spokesman for Foxconn, which is known formally as Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co Ltd, declined to comment on the
issue. Sharp also declined to comment.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu in Taipei and Makiko Yamazaki in Tokyo;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Clara Ferreira-Marques)