* Hon Hai offer included funds for display unit, overall
business
* Sharp also in talks with Japanese state fund INCJ
(Adds comment from Sharp, background on talks)
TOKYO Dec 16 Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co offered last week to invest in struggling
Japanese display maker Sharp Corp, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Sharp is still trying to turn around its business despite a
$1.7 billion rescue in May, its second major bailout in three
years.
Sharp and its main lenders are now considering multiple
proposals from Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, including
financing for its display operations and an investment in the
overall business, the source said.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, the core unit of Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group Inc and Mizuho Bank, the core unit
of Mizuho Financial Group Inc are Sharp's main
creditors.
Hon Hai and Sharp have been weighing a possible tie-up for
months, sources familiar with the situation have said. But
Japanese state-backed fund Innovation Network Corp of Japan
(INCJ) is widely seen as a more likely investor.
INCJ is the biggest shareholder in Sharp's domestic rival
Japan Display Inc, and sources have said it has an eye
on brokering a merger or partnership between the two companies.
A Hon Hai official was not immediately available for
comment, while Sharp said it was in talks with several parties.
"We are at the stage of negotiating with several companies
regarding various options of fundamental structural reforms of
LCD panel business, however, nothing is decided at this point of
time," a spokesman told Reuters by e-mail.
Tie-up talks between Hon Hai and Sharp fell through in 2012
after the Japanese company baulked at demands that it said would
have given the Taiwanese firm too much control. The two
corporations remained in contact and jointly operate a plant in
Osaka, western Japan, that makes large LCD panels.
