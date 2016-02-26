BRIEF-Hunan Dakang elects Ge Junjie as chairman
May 23 Hunan Dakang International Food & Agriculture Co Ltd
TAIPEI Feb 26 Shares in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd fell early Friday after it said it would delay signing a deal to takeover Japan's Sharp Corp .
Around 0107 GMT, shares in Hon Hai, which goes by the trade name of Foxconn, were down 1.02 percent, but sank as much as 1.9 percent in early trade.
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role