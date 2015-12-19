The logo of Sharp Corp is seen at Tochigi plant in Yaita, north of Tokyo, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Reiji Murai

TOKYO U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co is among other private equity firms which are interested in investing in Sharp Corp, Nikkei business daily reported Saturday, without citing sources.

The New York-based KKR has presented restructuring plans for Sharp, the report said, adding that the U.S. firm would use expertise of the state-backed Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ).

INCJ is in advanced talks to invest in Sharp with intention of broking a merger between Sharp's display unit and Japan Display Inc, a smartphone screen maker, as well as restructure its broader consumer electronics business.

Nikkei also reported on Saturday that Japan Display would offer to buy Sharp's display unit in a deal worth as much as 100 billion yen ($825.08 million).

($1 = 121.2000 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Michael Perry)