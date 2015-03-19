* Job cuts would be equivalent to 12 pct of workforce
* Restructuring costs to total over 200 bln yen -source
* Expects to post third annual loss in four years
TOKYO, March 19 Japan's loss-making Sharp Corp
intends to cut 12 percent of its workforce in a global
restructuring expected to cost more than $1.7 billion, a person
familiar with the plan said on Thursday.
The job cuts will total around 6,000, half of which would
come in Japan through early retirement while the rest would be
overseas, according to the person, who was briefed on the matter
but declined to be identified as a formal decision has not been
made.
On track for its third annual net loss in four years, the
LCD screen and consumer electronics manufacturer has been in
talks with banks, seeking to secure its second major bailout
since 2012 while working on a fresh plan to overhaul its
business.
Sources have said a debt-to-equity swap would be a logical
option and that Sharp has also asked Japan Industrial Solutions,
a corporate turnaround fund, to invest up to $250 million in
capital.
The person who spoke to Reuters on Thursday said a
debt-to-equity swap and an investment from the fund would likely
help cover the restructuring costs of more than 200 billion yen.
Sharp declined to comment on reports of restructuring plans,
saying that it has not made any announcements.
Expectations that Sharp would embark on further
restructuring with the blessing of its banks helped its shares
end 2.2 percent higher.
NO LCD OVERHAUL
Any decision to slash headcount would come on top of 5,000
jobs cut in Sharp's previous round of restructuring that began
three years ago when it was bailed out by banks with loans and
credit lines worth 360 billion yen, or $3 billion at today's
exchange rates.
Media reports have also said new steps that Sharp may embark
on include shedding its North American television business,
lowering pay for workers in Japan, shutting a TV factory in
Mexico and cutting the size of its North American sales
division.
But Sharp, which supplies screens to Apple Inc and
other smartphone makers, so far seems unwilling to bite the
bullet on problems in its LCD panel business, said UBS analyst
Ryosuke Katsura who reiterated a "sell" rating on its shares.
"Sharp's LCD panel factories are currently operating at
close to full capacity, but with demand limited... we believe
inventories are building up, which is a problem the firm seems
to be putting off," he said.
There has also been much speculation that Sharp's LCD
business, which accounts for the bulk of its profits, would be
better off if was bought by rival Japan Display Inc
which has staged a strong comeback to eat into Sharp's sales of
smartphone screens in China. Sharp has denied that it is
considering such a move.
(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing
by Kenneth Maxwell and Edwina Gibbs)