TOKYO, March 20 Loss-making Japanese electronics
firm Sharp Corp said it's not considering spinning off
its liquid crystal display business as part of a bailout plan
under discussion with lenders seeking restructuring moves in
return for extending support.
"This is not something we announced, nor is it something we
are considering," Sharp said in a statement on Friday. The firm
issued the statement after the Sankei daily newspaper earlier
reported the company plans to spin off the LCD unit.
Sankei's report followed other media coverage on expected
changes at Sharp, including a possible exit from North American
TV manufacturing, in return for a bailout by banks. Sharp will
likely cut 12 percent of its workforce in a global restructuring
expected to cost more than $1.7 billion, a person familiar with
the plan told Reuters on Thursday.
Sharp Chief Executive Kozo Takahashi has been negotiating
terms of a rescue plan with the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ,
part of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, and Mizuho
Financial Group's Mizuho Bank. It would be its second
major bailout since 2012, and comes after the company last month
warned of its third annual loss in four years.
