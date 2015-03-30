TOKYO, March 30 Sharp Corp will
continue making solar cell products at its Sakai plant and there
is no truth to speculation it will sell or exit the business, an
executive at the money-losing electronics maker said on Monday.
"There is no truth to talk that we will quit, or sell, the
solar business," Kazushi Mukai, head of Sharp's energy system
solution business, told reporters at the company's
state-of-the-art solar cell plant in Sakai, western Japan.
Sharp is negotiating its second major bailout since 2012,
with bankers calling for a radical overhaul and exit from
loss-making businesses.
Its solar cell business has struggled to cope with tough
price competition from rivals in China and slow housing starts
in Japan, adding to losses from its TV and LCD display
operations.
