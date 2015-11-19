* May shut plants in China, Malaysia -exec
* Sharp has already sold plants in Poland, Mexico
* TV ops to turn profitable next FY -exec
YAITA, Japan, Nov 19 Japan's money-losing
consumer electronics maker Sharp Corp could shut its
remaining overseas TV factories but still expects its TV
operations to turn profitable next year, a company executive
said on Thursday.
Closing TV plants in China and Malaysia "could come up on
the agenda as the company is considering various restructuring
measures," Kenichi Kodani, head of Sharp's digital information
appliance division, told reporters during a media tour of its TV
plant in Tochigi, eastern Japan.
Sharp sold its TV factory in Poland last year and agreed
earlier this year to sell its plant in Mexico to China's Hisense
Group. Sales or closure of its China and Malaysia plants would
mean its major TV manufacturing sites are only in Japan.
A pioneer in liquid crystal displays (LCD), Osaka-based
Sharp launched its first LCD TV, a three-inch model, in 1987. It
was once a highly profitable manufacturer of premium TVs but has
struggled to innovate enough to fend off pricing pressure from
Asian rivals.
Kodani, however, said the digital information appliance
division - whose mainstay business is TVs - is likely to swing
to a profit in the fiscal year starting April due to strong
demand in Japan for so-called 4K ultra-high definition TV sets.
Late last month, the company forecast the division would log
an operating loss of 13 billion yen ($105.55 million) in the
current fiscal year.
($1 = 123.1600 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing
by Christopher Cushing)