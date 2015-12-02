TOKYO Dec 2 Stated-backed fund Innovation
Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ) is considering buying a
majority stake in Sharp Corp likely to cost about 200
billion yen ($1.63 billion), the Yomiuri newspaper reported on
Wednesday.
As part of its plan for restructuring the loss-making
company, INCJ may also seek the resignation of Chief Executive
and President Kozo Takahashi and other top management in return
for the stake purchase, the paper said.
INCJ is also considering spinning off the company's liquid
crystal display (LCD) business and steering Sharp towards an
integration or tie-up with rival Japan Display Inc <6740.T >,
the Yomiuri said.
($1 = 122.9200 yen)
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)