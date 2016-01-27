TOKYO Jan 27 Taiwan's Foxconn has
made a detailed offer to buy Sharp Corp including a
promise to not cut jobs, challenging an offer by a Japanese
government-backed fund, a person with direct knowledge of the
talks said on Tuesday.
Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry,
previously offered over 600 billion yen for Sharp but the
Japanese company and its lenders had not taken the offer too
seriously as it lacked a detailed restructuring plan, other
people with knowledge of the matter had said last week.
But Foxconn has since submitted more specific proposals, and
Chairman Terry Gou met with Japanese government officials on
Tuesday to discuss the matter, the source said, declining to be
named as the information remained confidential.
Sharp declined to comment. Executive at Foxconn were not
immediately available to comment.
