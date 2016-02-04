TOKYO Feb 4 Sharp Corp board members
are set to accept an offer by Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co, rejecting a rescue plan by a Japanese
state-backed fund, broadcaster NHK reported.
The decision comes after months of uncertainty over the fate
of the company, whose display panel business has continued to
suffer massive losses despite two major bailouts by its banks in
the last four years.
Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn and one of Apple Inc's
key iPhone assemblers, offered more than 600 billion
yen ($5 billion) for Sharp, double the amount of investment
proposed by a state-backed fund, sources have told Reuters.
($1 = 118.0300 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)