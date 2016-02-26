(Refiles to add UPDATE tag)
TOKYO Feb 26 Taiwan's Foxconn has put its
takeover of Sharp Corp on hold after discovering
previously undisclosed liabilities, sources said, throwing the
acquisition in doubt and sending shares of the Japanese
electronics maker tumbling.
Loss-making Sharp announced on Thursday that it had agreed
to be bought by Foxconn, a contract manufacturing firm formally
known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co and major Apple
Inc supplier.
Just hours later, Foxconn said it would not sign the deal
until it had clarified some "new material information" from
Sharp. It did not elaborate.
Shares slid 14 percent on Friday morning, adding to a drop
of 14 percent a day earlier as the planned share dilution looked
larger than expected.
"That puts the entire deal in jeopardy," Jefferies analyst
Atul Goyal said in a note to clients. "This is especially so
given the dramatic back and forth that happened between Sharp
and Foxconn in 2012, when Foxconn agreed to acquire a stake in
Sharp but then later walked away."
Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said the
Japanese group had contingent liabilities that amounted to
"hundreds of billions of yen."
The sources did not elaborate on the nature of the
liabilities or the exact amount. Reuters has not seen any
documents regarding the new information.
A spokesman for Foxconn declined to comment on the issue.
Sharp also declined to comment.
The 11th hour delay jeopardises a deal that would have
marked the conclusion to five years of courting by Foxconn
founder and billionaire Terry Gou and the opening up of Japan's
insular tech sector to foreign investment.
The loss-making display maker said on Thursday that it would
issue around $4.4 billion worth of new shares to give Foxconn a
two-thirds stake. Foxconn's investment is set to total more than
650 billion yen ($5.8 billion), a separate source familiar with
the matter said.
If a deal does go through, it would boost Foxconn's position
as Apple's main contract manufacturer and enable Sharp to start
mass-producing organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens by
2018, around the time Apple is expected to adopt the
next-generation displays for its iPhones.
But efforts to patch up the deal could be impeded by
lingering distrust over the collapse of the 2012 deal to form
capital ties. That distrust was one reason Sharp officials,
until recently, preferred a lower offer by the state-backed
Innovation Network Corp of Japan.
