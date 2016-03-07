TAIPEI, March 7 Talks for Taiwan's Foxconn to acquire a majority stake in Japan's Sharp Corp are "on the right track", a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Foxconn late last month suspended the signing of a deal to take over the loss-making Japanese electronics firm, citing the emergence of new material information. The announcement came after Sharp's board voted in favor of Foxconn's offer, estimated at nearly $6 billion.

Terry Gou, founder and chief executive of Foxconn, which is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, is in Bangkok on Monday attending a meeting that includes Sharp's dealers, the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

Foxconn confirmed that Gou is in Bangkok at the invitation of Sharp for the meeting.

(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)