BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology says FY net loss decreased 39.1%
May 17 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
TAIPEI, March 7 Talks for Taiwan's Foxconn to acquire a majority stake in Japan's Sharp Corp are "on the right track", a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Foxconn late last month suspended the signing of a deal to take over the loss-making Japanese electronics firm, citing the emergence of new material information. The announcement came after Sharp's board voted in favor of Foxconn's offer, estimated at nearly $6 billion.
Terry Gou, founder and chief executive of Foxconn, which is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, is in Bangkok on Monday attending a meeting that includes Sharp's dealers, the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.
Foxconn confirmed that Gou is in Bangkok at the invitation of Sharp for the meeting.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
May 17 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
SYDNEY, May 17 Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd said on Wednesday it was dropping an initial public offering (IPO) of its Officeworks stationary division which it had hoped would raise as much as A$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion).