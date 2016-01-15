Journalist turned politician beaten up in Kosovo
PRISTINA, May 13 A prominent Kosovo journalist who this week joined a political party she had long criticised was beaten up on Saturday in a car park close to her apartment, police said.
TOKYO Jan 15 Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co is set to offer to invest about 700 billion yen ($5.9 billion) in Japanese display maker Sharp Corp , upping its proposal for a maximum 500 billion yen investment, the Yomiuri daily reported.
Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, could make the offer, its final proposal, as early as Friday, the Japanese newspaper said on Friday.
Hon Hai and Sharp have been weighing a possible tie-up for months, sources familiar with the situation have said. But Japanese state-backed fund Innovation Network Corp of Japan has been seen as a more likely investor.
($1 = 118.2200 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)
PRISTINA, May 13 A prominent Kosovo journalist who this week joined a political party she had long criticised was beaten up on Saturday in a car park close to her apartment, police said.
LONDON, May 13 The British government does not yet know who was behind Friday's global cyber attack that disrupted the country's health system, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Saturday.