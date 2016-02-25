TOKYO Feb 25 Japan's Sharp Corp on
Thursday agreed to a takeover by Taiwan's Foxconn, the Nikkei
business daily reported, in what would be the largest
acquisition by a foreign company in Japan's insular technology
sector.
A Sharp spokesman declined to comment on the report.
The board of the ailing electronics maker concluded a
two-day meeting to discuss whether to accept an offer by the
world's largest contract electronics manufacturer over a rescue
by a state-backed investment fund.
The Taiwanese firm, known formally as Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co, has offered to invest 659 billion yen
($5.9 billion) in Sharp, sources have said.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)