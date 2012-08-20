TOKYO Aug 21 Embattled TV maker Sharp Corp is looking to cut another 3,000 jobs through the sale of two TV factories in China and Mexico to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Tuesday.

Those jobs would be in addition to the 5,000 the company has said it would axe, bringing the total to about 8,000, or 15 percent of its global workforce, the paper said, without citing any sources. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by John Mair)