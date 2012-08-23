* Mizuho and Mitsubishi UFJ considering additional loans
-media
* Sharp: Asking two major banks for loans, mulling selling
cross-shareholdings
* Shares jump 3.3 pct on reports of creditor support
By Mari Saito and James Topham
TOKYO, Aug 23 Sharp Corp's main
creditors Mizuho Corporate Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group are considering extending about 200 billion yen
($2.52 billion) in new loans to the struggling TV maker,
Japanese media reported, sending its shares higher on Thursday.
The embattled company, with debt of 1.25 trillion yen ($16
billion), is considering selling assets and cutting jobs as it
scrambles for money to refinance as much as 360 billion yen of
short-term commercial paper and a 200 billion-yen convertible
bonds maturing in September next year.
Mizuho, part of the Mizuho Financial Group, and
Mitsubishi UFJ are set to lend about 130 billion yen at the end
of August and another 100 billion yen next month and will seek
collateral this time, unlike previous loans, media said.
The loans would come on top of the 60 billion yen in stopgap
financing they provided to Sharp in July to help the company
meet its debt requirements, various media outlets reported.
Shares in Sharp, which has shed more than a third of its
value since the beginning of August, climbed 3.3 percent by the
midday break, compared with a flat benchmark Nikkei average
.
"Sharp is asking two major banks to consider an appropriate
amount of loans," said company spokeswoman Miyuki Nakayama, but
she declined to identify the banks involved as well as the
amounts being considered.
Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho, which are both major shareholders
of Sharp, have far more to lose by letting the company go bust
than propping it up with additional loans.
With limited exposure to Europe's debt crisis, Japanese
banks have weathered the global economic uncertainty far better
than their peers in Europe and the United States.
Sharp, for its part, said it is doing its best to minimize
its debt.
The company's spokeswoman said Sharp is looking into various
measures such as disposing cross-holdings and accounts
receivable, but did not give any more specifics on the
considerations.
Sharp holds shares in several companies, including Pioneer
Corp and Sekisui House Ltd.
Sharp, which supplies the screens used in Apple Inc's
blockbuster iPhones, is grappling with its first
layoffs in six decades.
The company is considering cutting a further 3,000 jobs on
top of the 5,000 it has already announced, a source familiar
with the discussion told Reuters, by selling two TV assembly
plants to Taiwanese partner Hon Hai Precision Industry
.
Sources at the company's lenders have said Sharp will submit
an asset appraisal report to its banks next month that will
identify businesses it has to sell in return for funding.
The loan amount would also depend on how much investment
Sharp secures from Hon Hai, the world's leading contract
electronics manufacturer, which previously agreed to buy about a
10 percent stake at 550 yen per share.
As Sharp's condition has weakened -- shares have fallen some
72 percent this year to 186 yen -- Hon Hai has moved to
renegotiate the March deal under which it would have invested
$844 million.
The Japanese company's revised restructuring plan is not
likely to be finalised until September, bankers involved in the
process have said.