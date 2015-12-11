TOKYO Dec 11 Shares in Japan's Sharp Corp
rose as much as 8 percent on Friday after a report that
its banks were considering offering more aid to the struggling
electronics maker.
TV Asahi reported that Sharp's main lenders were considering
additional aid, including debt forgiveness, worth "hundreds of
billions of yen".
The report comes as Sharp struggles to turn around its
business despite a $1.7 billion rescue in May, Sharp's second
major package in three years. Sources said last month that
Japan's state-backed fund, Innovation Network Corp of Japan
(INCJ), asked Sharp's banks to forgive some of the company's
debt in return for investment.
($1 = 122.0900 yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)