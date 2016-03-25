UPDATE 2-Facebook adds Snapchat-like camera filters to Instagram
May 16 Facebook Inc's Instagram has souped up its camera with quirky face-tracking filters, adding another feature similar to one offered by social media rival Snap Inc's Snapchat.
TOKYO, March 25 Loss-making Japanese display maker Sharp Corp said on Friday its annual earnings were likely to fall short of its official projections due partly to weak sales in China's slowing market.
The statement was in response to a Yomiuri daily report on Friday that Sharp could book an operating loss of "tens of billions of yen" in the business year ending this month, mirroring a Reuters report earlier this week.
Sources have told Reuters that Sharp was likely to book an annual loss on that scale rather than the 10 billion yen ($88 million) operating profit it had previously forecast - a factor that has prompted Taiwan's Foxconn to lower its offer for a takeover of the company. ($1 = 112.9000 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
May 16 Facebook Inc's Instagram has souped up its camera with quirky face-tracking filters, adding another feature similar to one offered by social media rival Snap Inc's Snapchat.
May 16 Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back up to $3 billion shares through a tender offer to provide liquidity to stockholders looking to sell the stock ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.