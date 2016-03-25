TOKYO, March 25 Loss-making Japanese display maker Sharp Corp said on Friday its annual earnings were likely to fall short of its official projections due partly to weak sales in China's slowing market.

The statement was in response to a Yomiuri daily report on Friday that Sharp could book an operating loss of "tens of billions of yen" in the business year ending this month, mirroring a Reuters report earlier this week.

Sources have told Reuters that Sharp was likely to book an annual loss on that scale rather than the 10 billion yen ($88 million) operating profit it had previously forecast - a factor that has prompted Taiwan's Foxconn to lower its offer for a takeover of the company. ($1 = 112.9000 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)