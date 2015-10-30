* Sharp under pressure from banks to find partner for LCDs
* No direct investment into Sharp itself being discussed-CEO
* July-Sept operating profit slides 86 pct
* LCD unit now expected to make annual loss of 30 bln yen
(Adds CEO comments on LCD talks, outlook for unit)
By Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO, Oct 30 Sharp Corp said on Friday
it was in talks with several companies about its LCD business,
as the embattled Japanese firm comes under pressure from its
banks to find a partner for the loss-making division.
Despite a $1.7 billion rescue in May, its second major
package in three years, persistent losses have meant Sharp is
struggling to make the investments it needs to keep its screen
business competitive.
Its main lenders want the company to find a buyer for all or
part of its ailing LCD business within months, sources familiar
with the matter have said.
"I cannot provide any names, but we are currently in
negotiations with multiple companies," Chief Executive Kozo
Takahashi told an earnings briefing, adding that he could not
say when any deal would be finalised.
Takahashi stressed that a direct investment into Sharp
itself was not being discussed.
Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co has been
interested in buying all or part of the LCD unit, while a
state-backed fund is also considering a direct investment in
Sharp or merging the company's LCD unit with rival Japan Display
Inc, sources have said.
Sharp's July-September operating profit tumbled 86 percent
to 3.5 billion yen ($29 million) from a year earlier, dragged
down by falling prices of smartphone displays and slow progress
in reducing inventory.
The result had been flagged earlier this week.
The LCD division booked an operating loss of 12.7 billion
yen in the quarter. It was forecast to post an annual loss of 30
billion yen compared with an initial estimate of a 45 billion
yen profit.
($1 = 120.9500 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)