TOKYO Oct 31 Japanese electronics maker Sharp
Corp said on Friday its second-quarter operating profit
slid 18.3 percent, missing forecasts, as a consumption tax
increase in Japan squeezed sales of electronic parts, TVs and
white goods.
Sharp's operating profit for July-September fell to 24.5
billion yen ($224 million) from 30 billion yen in the same
period a year earlier. That was below an average estimate of
28.2 billion compiled from seven analyst forecasts gathered by
Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Still Sharp, which is seeking to boost its business selling
liquid-crystal display panels to firms like Apple Inc,
reiterated its full-year operating profit forecast of 100
billion yen. In the year ended March 2014, operating profit was
108.56 billion yen.
(1 US dollar = 109.3500 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)