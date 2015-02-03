TOKYO Feb 3 Japanese electronics supplier Sharp
Corp warned it will slip into its third annual net loss
in four years as fierce pricing competition saps sales of
smartphone displays, the business line it had been counting on
for growth.
Sharp said on Tuesday it now expects to book a net loss of
30 billion yen ($256 million) this fiscal year, compared with
the 30 billion net profit it previously forecast. Analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters has expected a full-year net profit
of 22.4 billion yen.
In the April-December period its operating profit fell 37
percent, Sharp said.
Japanese technology firms like Sharp and Sony Corp
have together lost billions of dollars in recent years as
aggressive, cash-rich competitors like South Korea's Samsung
Electronics Co and China's Huawei Technologies Co
poached customers with keen pricing.
Sharp warned two weeks ago that it would likely miss its
earlier forecasts without specifying new targets. The loss
forecast means the company will fail to meet an earlier pledge
to its creditors to remain profitable this year.
($1 = 117.1000 yen)
