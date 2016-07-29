TOKYO, July 29 Japanese electronics maker Sharp
Corp reported a smaller first-quarter loss helped by
restructuring and cost cuts, although overall revenue suffered a
steep decline.
Sharp said its April-June operating loss was 2.5 billion yen
($24 million) compared with a loss of 28.76 billion yen a year
earlier. That was roughly in line with a Thomson Reuters
Starmine SmartEstimate of a 2.1 billion yen loss drawn from four
analysts.
The company has not released an earning forecast for the
current business year due to its impending acquisition by
Taiwan's Foxconn, known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry
.
($1 = 104.7400 yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly)