TOKYO Nov 1 Japan's Sharp Corp on
Tuesday forecast its first annual operating profit in three
years after its new owner, Taiwan's Foxconn, cut jobs and sold
off loss-making television factories in the North America to
trim costs.
The Japanese liquid crystal display maker said it expects an
operating profit of 25.7 billion yen ($245 million) for the year
to end-March, recovering from a 162 billion yen loss the
previous year.
That is below expectations of a 40 billion yen profit
reported by the Nikkei business daily last month.
For the second quarter, Sharp posted an operating profit of
2.5 billion yen compared with a 3.5 billion profit a year
earlier.
($1 = 104.8500 yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)