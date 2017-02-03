TOKYO Feb 3 Sharp Corp posted its
first quarterly net profit in over two years on Friday as the
Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with
cost-cutting measures under the ownership of Taiwan's Foxconn.
Net profit was 4.2 billion yen ($37.15 million) for
October-December, compared with a 24.7 billion yen loss in the
same period a year earlier. It was the first profit on a net
basis since July-September 2014.
The result missed a Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate of
4.6 billion yen drawn from four analysts. SmartEstimates give
greater weight to recent forecasts by top-rated analysts.
($1 = 113.0400 yen)
