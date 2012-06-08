TOKYO, June 8 Sharp Corp, Japan's last
major fabricator of TV panels, plans to list the subsidiary that
operates its main liquid crystal display factory, Kyodo news
agency said.
A listing would further distance Sharp from the money-losing
facility in western Japan that pushed the company to a record
net loss in the last financial year.
Sharp will sell Sharp Display Products, which operates the
factory in Sakai, around 2014, Kyodo news agency reported on
Friday, without saying where it obtained the information.
A spokeswoman for Sharp, Miyuki Nakayama, declined to
confirm or deny the report.
In March, Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industries, part of the
Foxconn Group, agreed to buy 46.48 percent of the Sakai plant.
Losses at the underutilised facility resulting from a global
oversupply of panels and weak demand left Sharp with a net loss
of 376 billion yen ($4.73 billion) in the year ended March 31.
Hon Hai will also purchase new shares in Sharp worth 66.9
billion yen, giving it an 11 percent stake in the Japanese
company in a deal that will tie the Apple Inc suppliers
closer together, allowing Hon Hai to tap the manufacturing
expertise of Japan's leading LCD maker.
Sharp, which is buying back Sony Corp's 7.04
percent stake in the plant, also persuaded suppliers Dai Nippon
Printing and Toppan Printing to merge units
that make films for its panels at the factory in return for a
stake in the plant.
The result of those deals will leave Sharp with a 37.6
percent stake in the LCD factory, removing it from its group
companies and reclassifying it as an affiliate.