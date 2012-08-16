* Sharp seeking over $1.2 bln for plant and other assets
By Reiji Murai and Tim Kelly
TOKYO, Aug 16 Cash-strapped Sharp Corp
is in talks to sell its key solar panel plant in Japan as part
of an asset sale seeking more than $1.2 billion, local media
said on Thursday, but it may struggle to woo buyers as high
costs force the industry offshore, a source close to the company
said.
Desperate for funds to refinance looming debt rollovers,
Sharp is seeking more than 100 billion yen ($1.27 billion) for
the plant in Sakai, western Japan, and by offloading office
buildings in Tokyo, the Yomiuri daily reported.
"It is true that we are considering a number of options, and
we will announce these when a decision has been made," Sharp
spokeswoman Miyuki Nakayama said.
The company, which makes screens for Apple Inc's
iPad and iPhone, needs to refinance as much as 360 billion yen
of short-term commercial paper and will need a further 200
billion yen in September next year to cover a maturing
convertible bond.
Sakai is also the site of its advanced liquid crystal
display plant, almost half of which it has sold to Taiwanese
partner Hon Hai Precision in a bid to reduce its
exposure to losses at the underutilised facility.
While Sakai offers Hon Hai access to the world's most
advanced LCD manufacturing processes, Sharp's solar plant offers
little technological edge over offshore sites where wage levels
are lower and currency exchange rates are more favourable.
SOLAR TURN OFF
Sharp is mulling the sale of assets including its buildings
in Tokyo as well as television assembly plants in Poland,
Malaysia, Mexico and Poland, the company source told Reuters,
confirming recent media reports.
The source did not confirm whether Sharp was in talks on its
Japanese solar plant, but said it would be difficult to find a
buyer.
Mirroring the demise of Japan's television industry at the
hands of Korean rivals such as Samsung Electronics,
the nation's leading solar panel makers, Sharp, Panasonic Corp
and Kyocera Corp, have been eclipsed by
Chinese competitors led by Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd
, able to match their engineering and undermine their
prices.
To cope with the cost handicap of production in Japan,
Panasonic is moving its manufacturing abroad, with a new solar
panel plant in Malaysia that the company predicts will account
for half of its production within three years.
In the three months to June 30, the operating loss at
Sharp's solar panel business almost doubled to 6.9 billion yen.
A global oversupply in solar panels also means fabricators
are not looking to add new capacity. Amid the industry downturn,
Suntech is, like Sharp, struggling to shore up its finances.
On Aug. 2, Sharp widened its overall operating loss forecast
for this business year to 100 billion yen.
The Aquos TV maker's shares on Wednesday tumbled as much as
15 percent to their lowest in almost 37 years, as investors
worried that Sharp would have to cut its forecast even further,
with weaker-than-expected demand for LCD panels for smartphones
and tablet PCs adding to its woes in TVs and solar energy.
The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Thomson
Reuters since it released its latest forecast is for an annual
operating loss of 131 billion yen in the year to next March.
Its sliding share price is also adding pressure on Sharp to
concede ground to partner Hon Hai, which in addition to its
investment in its LCD plant also agreed in March to take a 10
percent stake in the company for 550 yen a share, more than
three times Wednesday's low of 164 yen.
Following the recent stock drop, Hon Hai has reopened talks
to win a better deal that analysts estimate may yield Sharp only
about a third of the 67 billion yen it was relying on to help
bolster its finances.
That means Sharp may have to resort to selling other assets
to make up the shortfall and convince lenders including Mizuho
Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
to help keep it solvent.
In addition to its fixed assets of factories and offices,
Sharp also owns shares in other companies worth around $500
million, including stakes in car navigation maker Pioneer
, medical device maker Olympus Corp and flash
memory fabricator Toshiba Corp.
Sharp's shares were trading 4.1 percent higher in Tokyo at
176 yen on Thursday, although traders attributed the gain
largely to short-sellers covering positions to return shares
they had borrowed. Short-sellers have targeted Sharp due to its
steep operating losses.