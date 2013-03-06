* Investment would give Samsung a 3 pct stake in Sharp
* Announcement expected later in the day - Japan media
TOKYO, March 6 South Korea's Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd is set to invest about $110 million in
struggling Sharp Corp, a deal that will ensure it a
smooth supply of large-sized TV panels and help bolster the
Japanese company's chances of survival.
The 10 billion yen investment will give Samsung a 3 percent
stake in Sharp, three sources familiar with matter told Reuters.
"Rather than the amount of investment, it is the partnership
with Samsung that Sharp gains that is important. Sharp gains an
opportunity to use the Samsung platform," said Tetsuro Ii, chief
executive officer of Commons AM, a Tokyo based investment fund.
A deal would come as Sharp tries to boost utilization at its
Kameyama display plant in central Japan. The Japanese company,
has had to slash production of Apple iPad screens at
the facility since the start of the year, sources told Reuters
in January, as consumer demand shifts to the smaller iPad mini,
for which Sharp is not a supplier.
It would also mark a rare cross border deal between the two
rival countries, which have been fierce rivals in consumer
electronics such as televisions, digital cameras, computers and
mobile devices.
A Sharp spokesman in Tokyo did not confirm or deny the
Samsung investment plan. "This news is not something that has
been announced by the company," he said.
Samsung also declined to comment.
Japanese media said an announcement would come later in the
day.
Sharp received a $4.4 billion bailout from banks last
October but had to mortgage its offices and factories in Japan
to secure the loans. It also pledged to trim its workforce by
10,000 people and sell off assets.
The Japanese firm was earlier in talks with Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co Ltd for an investment, but
separate sources have said the Japanese firm's revival plan was
unlikely to include a capital infusion from the Taiwanese giant.
In December, chip maker Qualcomm Inc agreed to
invest as much as $120 million in Sharp. As part of that
agreement, Qualcomm said it would work with Sharp to develop
new, power-saving screens based on Sharp's IGZO technology.
With the investment, Samsung is seeking to lock in supply of
large-sized panels from the Japanese firm, one of the sources
said.
Although Samsung mainly sources its liquid crystal display
(LCD) requirements from its own display unit Samsung Display, it
also purchases panels from Sharp and Taiwanese manufacturers.
Samsung and Sony set up a 50/50 joint LCD venture in 2004 as
a part of the Japanese firm's attempt to ensure supply of TV
panels but Sony sold the stake back to Samsung in 2011 after
struggling to make money from TV sales and losing market share
to its Korean rivals.