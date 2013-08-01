TOKYO Aug 1 Japan's Sharp Corp said on
Thursday it was considering a possible public offering of shares
and third-party share placements among its options as it moves
to shore up its finances, but had made no decisions.
The Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun business daily reported on Thursday
that Sharp would decide this month on a more than 70 billion yen
($712 million) public offering of shares as part of a 100
billion yen fundraising plan to be carried out by mid-September.
Japanese media reports and sources familiar with the
situation have said Sharp is aiming to raise 100 billion yen
from share sales by the end of September via a public share
offering and private placements of about 10 billion yen each to
several corporate partners, including Lixil Group Corp.
Sharp shares were suspended on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on
Thursday pending an announcement.
($1 = 98.3550 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Mari Saito and Edmund Klamann; Editing by Paul
Tait)