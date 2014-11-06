BRIEF-Shenzhen Kaizhong Precision Technology plans asset acquisition, share trade to resume
April 20 Shenzhen Kaizhong Precision Technology Co Ltd
TOKYO Nov 6 Sharp Corp's shipments of small and midsize LCD screens for Chinese smartphone makers could be greater than expected in the fiscal year to March 2015, Norikazu Hohshi, chief officer of the devices business group, told reporters on Thursday. (Reporting by Reiji Murai; writing by Teppei Kasai)
April 20 Shenzhen Kaizhong Precision Technology Co Ltd
* Says trading in shares to halt from April 21 pending announcement related to major plan