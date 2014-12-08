(Removes erroneous references to Canadian Solar in headline and
TOKYO Dec 8 Japan's Sharp Corp said on
Monday it was considering selling its U.S.-based solar energy
development unit Recurrent Energy, but had yet to make a final
decision on any deal.
On Sunday, the Nikkei business daily reported Sharp had
agreed to sell Recurrent for about 30 billion yen ($247
million), and that the deal could be completed early next year.
In a statement concerning Recurrent, Sharp said it was
"considering various possibilities including the sale of the
company but there are no final decisions at this point."
Sharp paid $305 million in cash in 2010 to acquire Recurrent
Energy. Selling the company now would help Sharp to raise
capital as it struggles to raise its equity ratio to a healthy
level.
This year, Sharp shut down its British solar plant and also
pulled out of a venture with Italian energy firm Enel SpA
to make solar panels and generate solar power.
(1 US dollar = 121.4100 Japanese yen)
