TOKYO, Sept 25 Shares in Sharp Corp fell 10 percent to their lowest level since 1975 on Friday after a newspaper reported the embattled Japanese electronics maker would extend its operating loss to 30 billion yen ($250 million) for the fiscal first half.

The Nikkei business daily said the operating loss in the April-September period would be the first in three years, dragged down by sluggish sales of LCD panels for smartphones.

The reported loss compares with Sharp's own first-half forecast of a 10 billion yen profit. Six analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expect an operating loss of 11.58 billion yen.

Sharp said in a statement it was likely to undershoot its first-half earnings forecast citing a tough market for smaller LCD panels, but said it had no plans now to revise its estimates.

