UPDATE 3-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
OSAKA, Japan, July 1 Japan's Sharp Corp aims to bolster its depleted finances by boosting profits and is not considering a public share offering, which would be unrealistic so close on the heels of an offering last year, the display maker's president said.
Kozo Takahashi also told a roundtable for reporters on Tuesday that his company had not received a new offer for an equity investment from Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, and did not expect to make any large-scale investments in liquid crystal display manufacturing in the foreseeable future. (Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.