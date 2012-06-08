* Talks on IPO with top shareholder Hon Hai - Sharp

TOKYO, June 8 Sharp Corp, Japan's last major maker of television panels, is in talks with its biggest shareholder on plans to list the subsidiary that operates the company's main Sakai liquid crystal display factory.

An IPO for the Sakai plant would further distance Sharp from the money-losing facility in western Japan that pushed the company into reporting its worst annual net loss in a century.

Sharp, founded in 1912, is in discussions with Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industries about listing Sharp Display Products, President Takashi Okuda said.

"We are discussing the listing with Hon Hai, but as yet have not decided on the timing. We view a listing as a positive thing," he said at a briefing on Friday.

Losses at the underutilised facility resulting from a global oversupply of panels and weak demand left Sharp with a net loss of 376 billion yen ($4.73 billion) in the year ended March 31.

The company is forecasting a net loss of 30 billion yen in the current financial year.

Hon Hai, part of the Foxconn Group, previously agreed to purchase new shares in Sharp worth 66.9 billion yen, giving it an 11 percent stake in the Japanese company and allowing it to tap the manufacturing expertise of Japan's leading LCD maker.

Hon Hai also agreed to buy 46.48 percent of the Sakai plant.

Under their alliance struck earlier this year, the Taiwanese company will procure panels from the Sakai plant starting in the July-to-September quarter, said Sharp, whose name comes from a mechanical pencil invented by founder Tokuji Hayakawa.

The companies will also work together on smartphones geared for the China market in the year starting next April. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)