TOKYO, June 8 Sharp Corp, Japan's last
major maker of TV panels, said on Friday it is discussing plans
to list the subsidiary that operates its main Sakai liquid
crystal display factory, but no date has been set.
Sharp is in talks with Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industries
, which agreed to buy 46.48 percent of the Sakai plant,
about listing Sharp Display Products, Sharp President Takashi
Okuda said.
The move would distance Sharp from the money-losing facility
in western Japan that pushed the company to a record net loss in
the last financial year.
